Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:50 pm
Jared Leto is introducing his superhero personality in Morbius

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:50 pm
Marvel is back with Morbius, another sure-to-be-a-hit film. The film, which stars Oscar winner Jared Leto as the vampire anti-hero, will introduce a brand new “superhero” to the big screen. The latest trailer for the film was published on February 28. And fans are excited after seeing Morbius in his full vampire form in the two-minute video.

Following in the footsteps of Tom Hardy’s Venom, Leto’s Morbius is intended to be an anti-hero. Who struggles to accept his abilities and questions his own motivations. Morbius, like Venom, is a recurrent villain in the Spider-Man universe in comic books. These comparisons have been teased in glimpses in the trailers, from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming bad villain. Michael Keaton’s character, The Vulture, is suspected of resuming his role in this film. Based on hints such as the Oscorp skyscraper and a sight of Spiderman graffiti. Fans believe that Keaton’s presence in the film will be more than a cameo. As in the new teaser, Morbius appears to come face to face with hus own dreaded personality.

Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Jared Harris will star in the film. The film, directed by Daniel Espinosa. Was planned to be released in July 2020, ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However it was put back owing to Covid issues, and will now be released on April 1, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: 

