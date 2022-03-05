Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 02:24 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Jeannie Mai Posts a Pumping Pic and Discusses Her ‘Difficult’ Breast-Feeding Struggles: ‘I Don’t Make Enough Milk’

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 02:24 am
Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Posts a Pumping Pic and Discusses Her ‘Difficult’ Breast-Feeding Struggles: ‘I Don’t Make Enough Milk’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

I’m new to nursing. Jeannie Mai opened up about her breast-feeding struggles nearly two months after the birth of her daughter Monaco.

“It’s been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey,” the Real cohost, 43, wrote via Instagram of nursing in a Friday, March 4, Instagram slideshow. “I already HEARD it was gonna be, but I never imagined this. For me, it was even more difficult than giving birth.”

The California native went on to say that while “nature took place so quickly” and she was able to breast-feed right away, she doesn’t “make enough milk” for her infant.

“Every three hours [has] looked like this: Latch, supplement with formula since I could only give her an ounce, (IF that), go and pump to signal to body to make more milk, set alarm to take milk thistle pills, sunflower Lecithin pills, drink fenugreek tea, massage boobs, in one hour prepare boobs with a hot compress or towel, wake the baby up, repeat,” the How Do I Look? alum wrote. “I had to catch myself because it actually got to my mental [health], and things started to feel dark.”

 

“[I’ve been] pumping an ounce a day, nothing the next,” Mai explained. “And this is ON TOP of all the anxiety this journey can bring. Not complaining, actually here to give moms out there, breast-feeding or not, all the flowers and praise for doing your best to care for your baby — formula or boob. I have more respect for moms than ever in my life. And I have to remember me included.”

In the social media post, the Holey Moley star, who has been “listening to a lactation nurse, reading advice online, and getting so much help from other moms,” wore a pink pumping bra and grey sweatpants.

Mai and husband Jeezy’s baby girl was born in January, four months after the couple announced their pregnancy.

Last month, the new mom opened up to her Instagram followers about her postpartum depression. “I’m more introverted and wary of the outside world,” Mai captioned her February Instagram Story. “It’s so strange… I don’t feel like talking or putting my trust in anyone. I’ve become so paranoid that anything could happen to Monaco or my family.”

 

Read More

21 mins ago
After Camila Cabello's Split Comments, Shawn Mendes Adorably Cuddles With His Dog

There's nothing like unconditional love from a furry friend! He has found...
26 mins ago
Danica Patrick Confirms Divorce from Carter Comstock: 'Unfortunately It Didn't Work'

Danica Patrick and her boyfriend of nearly a year, Carter Comstock, have...
33 mins ago
Cory Wharton of The Challenge Is Expecting Another Child With Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge: 'I Can't Wait Any Longer'

Cory Wharton will soon be a father of three children! The Teen...
40 mins ago
Vicky Pattison responds to a troll who claims her fiancé Ercan is using her for 'fame.'

The year 2015 The 34-year-old I'm A Celeb winner has been dating...
50 mins ago
Heartbreaking final selfie of a 'loving' father killed on his way home from a new job

This is the heartbreaking final image of a "loving" father who was...
2 hours ago
Non-royal children of Duchess Camilla to receive royal titles following Queenship

Royal experts believe Duchess Camilla's children from her previous marriage will inevitably...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alyssa Miller:
5 mins ago
Alyssa Miller: Who Is She? 5 Facts About Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend

Tick, tick, tick... debut! Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller made their relationship...
Prince Charles
12 mins ago
Inside Prince Charles’ Plans to ‘Slim Down’ the Royal Family After He Ascends to the Throne

Preparing for a new epoch. Prince Charles is not yet king, but...
ACM Awards 2022
16 mins ago
Everything You Need to Know About the ACM Awards in 2022: Performers, Hosts, and More

Country glitz and glamour! The Academy of Country Music is returning to...
Camila Cabello
21 mins ago
After Camila Cabello’s Split Comments, Shawn Mendes Adorably Cuddles With His Dog

There's nothing like unconditional love from a furry friend! He has found...
Adsence Ad 300X600