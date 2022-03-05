Jeannie Mai Posts a Pumping Pic and Discusses Her ‘Difficult’ Breast-Feeding Struggles: ‘I Don’t Make Enough Milk’

I’m new to nursing. Jeannie Mai opened up about her breast-feeding struggles nearly two months after the birth of her daughter Monaco.

“It’s been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey,” the Real cohost, 43, wrote via Instagram of nursing in a Friday, March 4, Instagram slideshow. “I already HEARD it was gonna be, but I never imagined this. For me, it was even more difficult than giving birth.”

The California native went on to say that while “nature took place so quickly” and she was able to breast-feed right away, she doesn’t “make enough milk” for her infant.

“Every three hours [has] looked like this: Latch, supplement with formula since I could only give her an ounce, (IF that), go and pump to signal to body to make more milk, set alarm to take milk thistle pills, sunflower Lecithin pills, drink fenugreek tea, massage boobs, in one hour prepare boobs with a hot compress or towel, wake the baby up, repeat,” the How Do I Look? alum wrote. “I had to catch myself because it actually got to my mental [health], and things started to feel dark.”

“[I’ve been] pumping an ounce a day, nothing the next,” Mai explained. “And this is ON TOP of all the anxiety this journey can bring. Not complaining, actually here to give moms out there, breast-feeding or not, all the flowers and praise for doing your best to care for your baby — formula or boob. I have more respect for moms than ever in my life. And I have to remember me included.”

In the social media post, the Holey Moley star, who has been “listening to a lactation nurse, reading advice online, and getting so much help from other moms,” wore a pink pumping bra and grey sweatpants.

Mai and husband Jeezy’s baby girl was born in January, four months after the couple announced their pregnancy.

Last month, the new mom opened up to her Instagram followers about her postpartum depression. “I’m more introverted and wary of the outside world,” Mai captioned her February Instagram Story. “It’s so strange… I don’t feel like talking or putting my trust in anyone. I’ve become so paranoid that anything could happen to Monaco or my family.”