Jennie Kim’s Most Recent Photos from Paris

Jennie Kim is a South Korean singer and rapper. She was born on January 16, 1996, in South Korea. She started her career as a child artist and today has earned massive love and respect from everyone.

She most often shares snaps of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 63.7 million followers and impress her followers by uploading her current picture.

She shared the photo with the caption, “One last drop from my 2 days in Paris.”

Here we have a picture of Jennie from Paris. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Her fans and followers filled her comment section with love and applause.