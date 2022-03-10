Jennie shares latest pictures goes viral

Jennie is an South Korean actress, singer who has appeared in several films, television shows, and songs. She was born on 16th January 1996 in Karachi.

She has 63.7 million followers on her Instagram account. Jennie out a series of images on her social media. Making you fall prey to her ecstatic beauty, these black and white images render calmness too.

She captioned it “Pink hawaiian girl 💕.”

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

Check out some of the exclusive images below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)