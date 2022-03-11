Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:49 pm
Jennifer Aniston dishes out secrets behind her beauty & flawless skin

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston comes out with a treat for her fans as she discloses the secret behind her timeless beauty.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 53-year-old revealed that she follows a strict daily regimen to keep herself healthy.

The Love Happens actress added, “When I wake up I have warm lemon water, then a shake or avocado and eggs. I found ways to make eggs every which way.”

“But I also do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in,” she said. “Do it right before the oatmeal is finished cooking – it gives extra protein and this fluffy texture that’s delicious,” Jennifer explained.

Earlier, in an interview with Radio Times, the Friends star added that she feels intermittent fasting has helped her shape up.

“I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours,” she shared.

