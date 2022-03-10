Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to spend the summer together in the United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, has never shied away from publicly expressing their love for one another.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, are rumoured to be spending the summer in the United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple, known as ‘Bennifer,’ is currently looking for a stylish and comfortable place to live in London. This move is being planned by the couple in anticipation of the Argo actor’s upcoming project Barbie.

Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and others, in addition to Affleck. Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, co-written and directed by her, will be shot in Leavesden Studios in Herfordshire, where J. Lo and Affleck hope to find a location.

“There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect summer home for Ben and J-Lo,” a source told the outlet. “It will most likely be the typical mansion in a leafy area on London’s outskirts.” American stars favour areas such as Richmond, which is not only beautiful but also close to Heathrow Airport and some of the major studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton.”