01st Mar, 2022. 01:48 am
Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez Team Up to Write Adorable Bilingual Children’s Book Con Pollo

01st Mar, 2022. 01:48 am
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon have been longtime friends, A-list celebrities, and now co-authors!

The Marry Me actress, 52, and the late-night talk show host, 47, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE on Thursday that they’ve collaborated on a brand-new bilingual children’s book, Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure, which will be released on October 11 this year.

“I’m overjoyed to be releasing my first children’s book, and it’s even more special to be working with Jimmy!” Lopez told PEOPLE in a statement.

According to Fallon, he and the singer-actress “have always wanted to do something together.”

“One of the many things I admire about her is how wonderful a mother she is,” Fallon says.

“Because we’re both parents, we thought a children’s book would be ideal.”

“It’s entertaining and educational, and my high school Spanish teachers would be so proud to know that I’m teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez.”

The book, illustrated by Andrea Campos and published by Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, is a hilarious read that also serves as an introduction to Spanish vocabulary via a “plucky chicken named Pollo.”

“Do you want to collaborate with Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez on a book? Or write a book with Pollo? All of the preceding, “In a statement to PEOPLE, Jean Feiwel, Senior Vice President and Publishing Director at Feiwel and Friends, says

Feiwel continues: “This is a book about friendship and sweetness, as well as learning a little Spanish. The storey of Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez, as told by new artist Andrea Campos, is MAGIC!”

Despite the fact that Lopez is the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir True Love, Con Pollo is her first children’s book.

Fallon, on the other hand, is a seasoned children’s book author, having written four picture books, all of which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list: Your Baby’s First Words Will Be Dada, Everything Is Mama, This Is Baby, and Five More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas.

 

