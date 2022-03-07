Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 01:30 am
Jo Joyner of BBC EastEnders speaks out about her IVF battle after giving birth to twins

Jo Joyner, a former EastEnders actress, has decided to speak out about her twins. As she discussed her IVF battle, the TV star and soap actress revealed details about her “longed-for” children.

She and her husband Neil have twins Freddie and Edie, who are now 12 years old. Jo, now 44, did not become pregnant until her thirties after undergoing IVF.

Joyner announced in July 2009 that she was expecting twins after undergoing IVF treatment. In December of that year, she gave birth to fraternal twins Freddie McCormick and Edie Rose Madden.

“I started journalling as it’s like a form of CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy] really, because a lot of it is laugh or cry,” she told the Mirror. However, there are some amusing situations that can occur during IVF. It may sound harsh, but there are so many stupid scenarios that occur – let alone men giving their’samples,’ bless them.

“Acupuncture, fertility diets, and reflexology were all tried, but nothing worked. We had tests and knew there was a slim chance that anything [natural] would work, so we decided to try IVF.”

“The twins were very longed for – we were incredibly lucky because we had them with our first round of IVF,” Jo continued. BBC EastEnders is still airing on BBC One.

 

