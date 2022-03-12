Joe Biden warns of “World War Three.” as he halts plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine,

After personally halting plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine, JOE Biden has warned of “World War Three.”

A direct conflict between Russia and NATO, according to the US President, would be disastrous, and he pledged to defend “every single inch” of the military alliance if necessary.

It comes after Poland offered the US 28 twin-engine jet fighter aircraft, but Biden turned it down, fearing it would spark “World War Three.”

Poland announced earlier this week that it is ready to deploy its MiG-29s to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany and place them at the disposal of the US.

According to spokesman John Kirby, jets departing from a Nato base would have to fly into contested airspace with Russia.

“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other Nato allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents,” he said. “However, we do not believe Poland’s proposal is tenable.”

“We will defend every single inch of Nato territory with the full might of a united and galvanised Nato,” said the President.

“We will not fight a war in Ukraine against Russia.” Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia would result in World War Three, which we must strive to avoid.”

“Because they move once, granted, if we respond, it’s World War Three,” he said of US troops stationed along Russia’s border.

“But we have a sacred obligation on Nato territory, Article Five… even though we will not fight the Third World War in Ukraine.”

“The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment, planes, tanks, and trains with American pilots and crews – just understand.”

“Don’t delude yourself. Whatever you say, that is referred to as World War III. Okay? Let’s get this straight, guys.”

Syria’s military has begun recruiting troops to fight alongside Russian forces, with thousands of volunteers expected to join the fight.

Putin said during a meeting of Russia’s security council that people in the Middle East who want to volunteer to fight for him should be allowed to do so.

And, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 16,000 volunteers are ready to fight alongside Russia-backed forces.

“If you see that there are these people who want to come to help the people living in Donbas on their own accord, not for money,” Putin told his defence minister, “then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone.”

In a video response to Putin’s war effort, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “thugs from Syria” would be coming to kill people “in a foreign land.”

Enlistment notices have now been posted on Syria’s regime-linked websites, indicating that troops will be fighting in Ukraine.

It comes after former US President Donald Trump chastised Biden for “playing into Putin’s hands” and Vice President Harris for laughing on FOX News about Ukrainian refugees.

Trump spoke on the phone with Sean Hannity about the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

As the situation between Russia and Ukraine worsens, Trump claims that President Biden is “playing into Putin’s hands.”