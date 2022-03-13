Joe Wicks, the Body Coach star, has revealed shocking baby news: his wife Rosie Jones is expecting their third child

BODY Coach star Joe Wicks has revealed that he will be a father for the third time.

The lockdown fitness guru, 36, revealed his wife Rosie is pregnant while cosied up with ultrasound photos.

The couple appeared ecstatic as they displayed scan images of their new arrivals, the gender of which has yet to be revealed.

Joe and Rosie, a model, already have a daughter named Indie and a son named Marley.

On Instagram, he wrote: “I’ve been dying to tell you that we’re expecting another child.

“Indie and Marley are overjoyed at the prospect of having a younger sibling.

“We can’t wait to meet them when they arrive in September. Rosie, I adore you. Thank you for making me the happiest father on the planet.”

Their celebrity pals quickly congratulated them, with fellow YouTuber Alfie Deyes, 28, writing: “Many congratulations! I couldn’t be happier for you and your family.”

“Congratulations, you gorgeous humans!” wrote model Rhian Sugden, 35.

Joe is best known for his family-friendly workouts, which kept many families in shape during the lockdown.

They were a huge success, and the star, dubbed “the nation’s PE teacher,” donated the £600,000 he earned from advertising to NHS charities.

It also contributed to the star receiving an MBE, which he will receive later this month.

Former glamour model and Page 3 girl Rosie, 30, and Joe got engaged in 2018 and married the following year.

Indie, their first child, was born in July 2018, and Marley, their second child, was born in December 2019.