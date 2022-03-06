Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:31 pm
John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Attack Part 1 trailer to out tomorrow

John Abraham

Attack Part 1 trailer to be out tomorrow

John Abraham has been generating a lot of attention for his amazing career. The actor made waves lately after announcing his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, and releasing an interesting trailer for the film.

John has posted another update, this time for his upcoming film Attack Part 1. The film is set to be released on April 1st of this year, and the actor has now revealed the trailer release date.

He wrote, “GET READY FOR #ATTACKin1 #ATTACKTRAILER OUT TOMORROW! #Attack – Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022”.

Take a look at John Abraham’s post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

John Abraham shared an intriguing poster for Attack Part 1 on his Instagram account. He was depicted on the billboard with an aggressive look and firearms in his hands, ready to fight the enemies.

