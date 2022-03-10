Josh Peck is starring in Christopher Nolan’s World War II

Josh Peck, who starred in ‘Drake and Josh,’ has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic ‘Oppenheimer.’

He’ll play Kenneth Bainbridge, a real scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project during WWII. The code name for America’s endeavour to develop nuclear weapons.

In the film, Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist whose contributions led to the development of the atomic bomb.

Murphy will be surrounded by an A-list cast, including Emily Blunt as biologist and botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves Jr., and Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the first chairman of the United States Atomic Energy Commission.

Read more: Minnie Mouse to get a makeover for Disneyland Anniversary

At least a dozen additional well-known actors have also signed on. Benny Safdie will play theoretical physicist Edward Teller, and Josh Hartnett will play pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Florence Pugh will play psychiatrist Jean Tatlock. Benny Safdie will play theoretical physicist Edward Teller. Josh Hartnett will play pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Read more: Disney Plus jumps into K-drama with Snowdrop starring Blackpink’s Jisoo

Rami Malek, Michael Angarano of ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Sky High,’ Alden Ehrenreich of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ Kenneth Branagh, and Matthew Modine will also appear in the film.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com