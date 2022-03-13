Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:56 pm
Juggun Kazim gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot

Juggun Kazim's
Juggun Kazim, popularly known as “Jay”, is a popular Pakistani actress and TV host. She was born on January 7, 1980.

Juggnu had shared a picture with her fans and followers. She uploaded a loved-up picture, on her Instagram account.

Juggun delighted her millions of fans across the world with the latest breathtaking pictures of her friends.

She is a great actress who has received a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

Take a look at some recent, captivating photos of  Juggun that she recently shared on her social media Instagram profile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juggun Kazim (@juggunkazim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juggun Kazim (@juggunkazim)

