Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:20 pm
Julia Fox admits that dating Kanye West ‘changed her’ for the wrong reasons

Julia Fox

Julia Fox has revealed details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. In her most recent interview, the actress discussed their six-week fling, which ended last month.

The Uncut Gems actress revealed to the New York Times that she tried her hardest to make the relationship work, but dating a “big personality like Ye was very hectic.”

‘I tried my hardest to make it work,’ she told the outlet. I already had a full plate. ‘How am I going to fit this really big personality into my already packed life?’

Fox revealed more details about her break-up with the Donda star, claiming that she has lost 15 pounds in a short period of time. ‘It was simply not sustainable,’ she added. ‘I think I lost about 15 pounds in that month.’

Julia and Ye first became acquainted at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. The couple dated throughout January 2022 before splitting on Valentine’s Day.

