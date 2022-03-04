Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:33 pm
Julia Fox claims she ‘tried her hardest’ to work with Kanye West

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:33 pm
Kanye West
Julia Fox is spilling the beans on her brief but whirlwind romance with Kanye West.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Julia revealed that she ‘tried her hardest’ to make it work with Kanye, but their hectic schedules got in the way of their romance, which lasted about 15 days.

“I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?” said Julia of the romance.

Julia also opened up about the criticism around her link up with Kanye, saying she doesn’t consider it ‘real’.

“It’s only happening on the internet. I’m not actively engaging with it. I don’t feel it. I’m still 1,000 percent me. Nothing’s changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous.”

 

