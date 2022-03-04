Julia Fox claims to have lost 15 pounds while dating Kanye West for six weeks: It Couldn’t Be Called ‘Sustainable.’

A surprising side effect. During her brief romance with Kanye West, Julia Fox gained a lot of new fans, but she also lost a lot of weight.

“It just wasn’t sustainable,” the Uncut Gems star, 32, told The New York Times in a March 3 interview. “I think I lost about 15 pounds in that month.”

After meeting on New Year’s Eve 2021, the model and the rapper, 44, began dating. After a whirlwind six weeks, Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s split on Valentine’s Day.

Fox attributes her weight loss to the hectic schedule she maintained while dating the Yeezy designer. “I tried everything I could to make it work,” she explained. “I already had a full plate. “How am I going to fit this really big personality into my already crammed life?”

As she told The Cut last month, the actress’s “full life” includes working on a book, movie, and TV show. She also has a 13-month-old son named Valentino with ex-husband Peter Armetiev, whom she divorced in 2020 after two years of marriage.

While she was dating West, Fox was dogged by allegations that the romance was staged for publicity purposes, but she insisted that the couple had genuine feelings for each other. However, in an interview with the New York Times, the Italian native hinted that some things were not entirely genuine.

“I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real,” Fox said when asked if the relationship was “real.” She added that she didn’t “believe” they were exclusive.

Prior to their breakup, the Grammy winner sparked romance rumours with another model, Chaney Jones, when he brought her to a Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the Chicago native appeared to confirm his romance with Jones, 24, when he shared a screenshot of an article about himself and the University of Delaware graduate.

“They’re not exclusive,” an insider exclusively told Us of West and Jones earlier this week. “She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse.”

Fans have noticed a striking resemblance between the social media star and the producer’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021. On March 4, a judge declared the reality star, 41, legally single and restored her maiden name.

For her part, the Skims founder has been dating Pete Davidson, who has been a frequent target of West on social media. The “Heartless” singer made headlines earlier this week when he released a music video in which he kidnaps and beheads an animated version of the Saturday Night Live star, 28.

The beauty mogul hasn’t commented on the video, but she “liked” a tweet from director James Gunn about Davidson’s character on Thursday, March 3. “For the record,” the tweet said, “Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know.” “A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he respects everyone around him.”