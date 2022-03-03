Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:53 am
Julia Fox EXPLAINS Her relationship with Kanye West was the "best thing that could have happened to her."

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is finally speaking out about her brief relationship with rapper Kanye West, following their split. On Tuesday, Fox attended the New York premiere of the DC classic The Batman, and while on the red carpet, the Uncut Gems actress spoke with ET about her relationship with Kanye West.

Fox and West first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, according to reports. Following that, the couple sparked romance rumours when they were photographed together in New York. Following the rumours, Fox revealed in an interview with Interview Magazine, as reported by ET, that the two had a “instant connection.” Some were taken aback by their romance, which emerged amid Ye’s numerous public outbursts about his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Even though things were looking up for the Fox-West couple as they celebrated the actress’ birthday together in early February, the couple’s sudden split came as a surprise to many when news of their split broke on Valentine’s Day. During an interview with ET on Tuesday night, Fox said of her relationship with Yeezy founder Kanye West, “It was the best thing that could have happened to me.”

Interestingly, Fox stated that being with Ye was difficult “as if you pressed a reset button It rekindled a spark in my life that I had almost forgotten about.” Fox continued, “We’re still friends, yeah,” she said, adding that she was still in contact with Ye.

 

