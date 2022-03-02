Julia Fox finally speaks out about her relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has broken her silence about her relationship with Kanye West once more after being accused of ‘fishing for fame.’

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star was candid about everything.

Kanye West and their former romance, in Fox’s opinion, were “the best thing that could have happened to me.”

She compared it to getting a “new lease on life,” and explained how Kanye brought back something she thought she had given up on long ago.

To some extent, it felt more “like pressing a reset button.” It rekindled a spark in my life that I had almost forgotten about.”

This claim comes after Fox was asked at the premiere if romance was on the horizon for her. “I don’t even have the time to, like, brush my hair,” Fox said, beginning with a quip. “I mean, yes, if I meet someone. If nature takes its course and someone comes along, I’d be delighted to entertain them. But I’m not looking for anything at the moment.”

In terms of her post-divorce relationship with West, Fox stated, “We’re still friends, yeah.”