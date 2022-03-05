Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 10:07 pm
Julia Fox has revealed that ‘elements’ of her whirlwind romance with Kanye West were’real.’

Julia Fox

Being around rapper Kanye West, according to Julia Fox, was “like a crash course in how to be famous.” And some of it was even true.

The two were, of course, involved in a whirlwind six-week relationship that included about 15 days in each other’s company, according to her account. On Valentine’s Day, it was revealed that Fox had dumped Ye — his new legal name. And now she’s shifted her perspective on their involvement from real to, oh, slightly to the left of real.

“I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real,” the “Uncut Gems” told the New York Times in a recent interview, when asked for the truth about their time together, which began when they met sometime on New Year’s Eve.

Elements such as, perhaps, the hotel suite full of clothes he provided for her to choose from on their second date? Because it occurs all the time in real relationships.

What doesn’t appear to be “real” is how the two labelled each other during their possibly non-exclusive time together, she claims.

Fox told the New York Times that she and Ye never used the words “girlfriend” or “boyfriend” during their time together, despite her claiming last month on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that “I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend.”

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me,” she told NYT. “He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

And all movies do eventually come to an end.

Here’s hoping the credits are done rolling on JulYe.

