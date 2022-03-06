Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:28 pm
Julia Fox reveals’real bits’ about her relationship with Kanye West: ‘Some of it was true.’

Julia Fox

Julia Fox recently sat down for a heart-to-heart and discussed some of the most intimate aspects of her relationship with Kanye West, as well as the moments that made it all seem real.

Fox recently addressed her feelings in an interview with the New York Times.

In it, she began by detailing Kanye’s crash courses in fame during their 15-day affair, and she told the publication, “I’m still 1,000 percent me.”

“Nothing’s changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous.”

However, with fame comes an overwhelming reality and it caused Fox to put a stop to it all.

She explained, “I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”

That is not to say the relationship was merely a game of give and take; “I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real,” she says.

“I had the distinct impression that I was his girlfriend. But it also felt as if I was being cast as his girlfriend—and he was casting me. He was the mastermind behind everything. It felt like something out of a movie.”

 

