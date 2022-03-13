Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s ‘pin drop silence’ on The Kashmir Files

On Sunday morning, Kangana Ranaut resorted to social media to express her gratitude for the recent publication of The Kashmir Files. The actor also said that there is a ‘pin drop silence’ in the film business over the film and that many people in Bollywood are surprised by its popularity.

On Friday, Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files opened in theatres. Critics have lauded the picture, and it had a great box office debut.

On Sunday, Kangana shared a long note about the film on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote, “Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary… investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it’s unbelievable!!!”

The actor then added that ‘Bullydawood’ (a term she uses for Bollywood) “aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai (Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock).” Her note concluded with, “Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but not them). There time is upp!!”