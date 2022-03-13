Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:15 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s ‘pin drop silence’ on The Kashmir Files

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:15 pm
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s ‘pin drop silence’ on The Kashmir Files

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On Sunday morning, Kangana Ranaut resorted to social media to express her gratitude for the recent publication of The Kashmir Files. The actor also said that there is a ‘pin drop silence’ in the film business over the film and that many people in Bollywood are surprised by its popularity.

On Friday, Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files opened in theatres. Critics have lauded the picture, and it had a great box office debut.

On Sunday, Kangana shared a long note about the film on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote, “Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary… investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it’s unbelievable!!!”

Kangana Ranauts long note on The Kashmir Files.

The actor then added that ‘Bullydawood’ (a term she uses for Bollywood) “aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai (Bollywood bullies and their cronies are in shock).” Her note concluded with, “Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but not them). There time is upp!!”

Read More

16 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian the singleton shares seductive snaps amid Tristan Thompson Love child scandal

The 37-year-old mother of one looked stunning in the patterned ensemble, which...
16 hours ago
Hailey Bieber has returned home following the discovery of a small blood clot in her brain by doctors

According to an Instagram storey she posted on Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed...
16 hours ago
Traci Braxton died at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer

Traci Braxton, a singer, actor, and reality TV personality, died at the...
16 hours ago
Una Healy enthrals fans with a photo of her stunning figure, saying 'hard work pays off.'

Una Healy, an Irish singer, sent her fans into a frenzy with...
16 hours ago
Kanye West salutes the crowd while watching the Los Angeles Lakers with his Kim Kardashian clone girlfriend Chaney Jones.

KANYE West smiled broadly as he posed with his Kim Kardashian lookalike...
16 hours ago
Joe Biden warns of "World War Three." as he halts plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine,

After personally halting plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shilpa Shetty
18 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty shares a photo of binge-eating with Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday joined Shilpa Shetty for her latest Sunday...
Saba Qamar wants to do bold scenes in Pakistan
19 mins ago
Saba Qamar wants to do bold scenes in Pakistan

Saba Qamar spoke with an Indian news outlet over the phone about...
Bilawal Bhutto
31 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto blames PM Imran for trying to rig no-confidence motion

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has blamed  Prime Minister Imran...
Putin
31 mins ago
Putin has “roid rage” from CANCER treatment, according to Western spies, who attribute his bloated face and desire for violence to medical treatment

VLADIMIR PUTIN is suffering from "roid rage," possibly as a result of...
Adsence Ad 300X600