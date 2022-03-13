Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:32 pm
Kanye West and Chaney Jones enjoy a romantic date night in Miami

Kanye West is a multi-talented American rapper who is also a record producer and a fashion designer. In his music career, he has garnered more fame and recognition.

Chaney Jones is a 24-year-old Instagram personality and TikTok star who has great fan followers on her social media accounts.

Kanye West and his new flame, Chaney Jones, laughed their way through a romantic date night at a Miami NBA game on Saturday.

The new couple’s debut comes just hours after Kane’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian made her current beau Pete Davidson an Instagram official.

The 44-year-old rapper appeared to be in love with Chaney Jones, his latest love interest. On their date night, the two were seen getting cozy.

During the contest, the Heartless rapper was seen sitting courtside with his model girlfriend. They appeared to be exuberant schoolchildren, laughing and conversing together, while the rapper managed to hook up with music producer Future, who was seated next to them.

During the rapper’s breakup with actress Julia Fox, Kanye and Chaney made their relationship Instagram official last month.

Meanwhile, after being declared legally unmarried after Kanye West’s divorce, Kim Kardashian finally made Instagram official with her new beau Pete Davidson.

