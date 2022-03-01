Kanye West appears in a new selfie with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are continuing to fuel dating rumours, and their recent photo together appears to be strengthening them. In her Instagram Stories on Monday, the model could be seen cuddling up to the rapper. The pair appeared to be wearing matching outfits as they posed in all black.

Jones simply added a black heart emoji to the photo when she shared it on Instagram stories. Jones and West were recently seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday, when they took this selfie together. Jones has been making headlines for her resemblance to West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Chaney appeared to be with Kanye in Miami for the rapper’s recent Donda 2 performance experience concert. Kanye was spotted with Jones not long after his split from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

In addition to his rumoured new romance with Chaney, the rapper has been embroiled in legal wranglings with Kim Kardashian. Kanye recently filed a court response to Kim’s most recent filing, in which she accused West of spreading “misinformation” on social media and mentioned his posts about their “private family matters and co-parenting.”

Kim’s filing was met with a response from West, who claimed she couldn’t prove he wrote the social media posts. The couple is also scheduled to have a hearing next week in which a judge will decide whether to grant Kim’s request to be declared legally single, which she recently filed for.