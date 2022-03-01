Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:32 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kanye West appears in a new selfie with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:32 am
Kanye West
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are continuing to fuel dating rumours, and their recent photo together appears to be strengthening them. In her Instagram Stories on Monday, the model could be seen cuddling up to the rapper. The pair appeared to be wearing matching outfits as they posed in all black.

Jones simply added a black heart emoji to the photo when she shared it on Instagram stories. Jones and West were recently seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday, when they took this selfie together. Jones has been making headlines for her resemblance to West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Chaney appeared to be with Kanye in Miami for the rapper’s recent Donda 2 performance experience concert. Kanye was spotted with Jones not long after his split from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

In addition to his rumoured new romance with Chaney, the rapper has been embroiled in legal wranglings with Kim Kardashian. Kanye recently filed a court response to Kim’s most recent filing, in which she accused West of spreading “misinformation” on social media and mentioned his posts about their “private family matters and co-parenting.”

Kim’s filing was met with a response from West, who claimed she couldn’t prove he wrote the social media posts. The couple is also scheduled to have a hearing next week in which a judge will decide whether to grant Kim’s request to be declared legally single, which she recently filed for.

Read More

2 hours ago
WATCH: Asim Azhar's 'Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum' is a tale of true love

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has finally dropped his much-awaited first single, ‘Kabhi...
2 hours ago
Amna Ilyas's Most Recent Photos from Sri Lanka

Popular Pakistani diva Amna Ilyas Shares her latest gorgeous Photo with her...
2 hours ago
Prince Charles provides an update on the Queen's health and breaks his silence on the Ukraine invasion

The Queen is "a lot better now," according to the Prince of...
2 hours ago
Following the diagnosis of Covid, the Queen 'greets William and Kate, as well as the royal children.'

According to reports, the Queen met with William and Kate and enjoyed...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry is a "fish out of water" on stage with Meghan Markle, Experts

According to a body language expert, Prince Harry appeared to be a...
2 hours ago
Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit

Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her gym-toned body after hecklers target her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

After hecklers targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at a basketball game, Khloe...
Rihanna
12 mins ago
Rihanna draws attention in a revealing outfit as she attends a fashion show in Paris

Rihanna stunned onlookers by flaunting her baby bump in all its glory...
Harry Potter's famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland
60 mins ago
Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland

The world-famous Jacobite Express train excursion is quite likely the most stunning...
1 hour ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 02 March 2022

Today is the 2nd of March 2022, and you may get a...
Adsence Ad 300X600