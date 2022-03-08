Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:18 pm
Kanye West appears to have a crush on Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend Larsa Pippen

Kanye West

Kanye West appears to have a crush on Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend Larsa Pippen

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce drama appears to have moved beyond the realm of virtual ‘likes.’

Kanye dropped his latest bombshell against Kim by liking a racy photo of Larsa Pippen, Kim’s ex-best friend who famously feuded with the KKW mogul earlier this year.

Larsa was dressed in a black corset and see-through undies in the photo, which was posted on In Touch magazine’s Instagram page with the caption, “She earned it! #LarsaPippen shot down rumours that the #RHOM star had a Brazilian butt lift.”

West’s decision comes just days after Kim ‘liked’ a tweet by filmmaker James Gunn praising her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

 

Larsa has previously accused Kanye of being the catalyst for the breakup of her and Kim’s friendship.

Larsa stated on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020, “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person who was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her,’ and I think that had something to do with it.”

“I took a beating because I was the friend who was basically there and saw everything,” she said on an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. And that, in essence, was the end of our relationship. I was a problem because I knew too much.”

 

