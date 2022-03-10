Kanye West attacks Pete Davidson yet again in a new Eazy video

Kanye West continues to lash out at Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has released a second animated film for his collaboration with The Game, after expressing his anger for the Saturday Night Live comic in the contentious music video for Eazy.

Ye showed a claymation character beating up another figure with Davidson’s blurred-out face, who is likely wearing a sweater that reads ‘Skete,’ which is Ye’s nickname for the comedian, in a new Eazy video released on Wednesday.

The rapper has gone for an animated approach in the video, which incorporates the skinned monkey from the song’s cover image. As the song draws to a close, the Donda star orders the skinned monkey to assault Davidson’s blurred-out avatar, punching him repeatedly over West’s words.

The video was published after the first clip for Eazy drew a lot of flak on social media for depicting aggression towards Davidson.

Ye had responded to the massive criticism of the first Eazy video by pointing to art and freedom of speech in his statement.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye further posted an image of a house on fire. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”