Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kanye West attacks Pete Davidson yet again in a new Eazy video

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:39 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kanye West continues to lash out at Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has released a second animated film for his collaboration with The Game, after expressing his anger for the Saturday Night Live comic in the contentious music video for Eazy.

Ye showed a claymation character beating up another figure with Davidson’s blurred-out face, who is likely wearing a sweater that reads ‘Skete,’ which is Ye’s nickname for the comedian, in a new Eazy video released on Wednesday.

The rapper has gone for an animated approach in the video, which incorporates the skinned monkey from the song’s cover image. As the song draws to a close, the Donda star orders the skinned monkey to assault Davidson’s blurred-out avatar, punching him repeatedly over West’s words.

The video was published after the first clip for Eazy drew a lot of flak on social media for depicting aggression towards Davidson.

Ye had responded to the massive criticism of the first Eazy video by pointing to art and freedom of speech in his statement.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye further posted an image of a house on fire. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Read More

4 mins ago
Kate Middleton believes in forgiveness rather than vengeance

Kate Middleton's smile and people-pleasing gestures indicate that she believes in forgiveness...
15 mins ago
Hira Mani shares her most beautiful pictures    

Hira Mani is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on February...
29 mins ago
Iqra Aziz flaunts her new hair look

Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom...
40 mins ago
Alia Bhatt celebrates Gangubai Kathiawadi 100 cr club with burger and fries

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on 15 March...
1 hour ago
Khloé Kardashian on Spreading Happiness, Misogynistic Media, and Why Tabloids Are Still Harmful

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first aired, Kendall and Kylie Jenner...
2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan’s Enchanting Pictures From A Recent Event In Lahore

Ayeza Khan is a beautiful and well-known actress in the Pakistani showbiz...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Jacqueline Fernandez's
1 min ago
Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerising photo of Sri Lankan showbiz industry actress Jacqueline Fernandez is doing...
Queen Elizabeth
2 mins ago
The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband,...
Jussie Smollett
4 mins ago
American actor Jussie Smollett to be sentenced

Jussie Smollett, an American actor, is slated to be sentenced in a...
Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Prince Charles once considered Meghan Markle as her ‘daughter’

Prince Charles once "admired" Meghan Markle and "treated her like a daughter"...
Adsence Ad 300X600