Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:49 pm
Kanye West declares it a “big win” that ‘Donda 2’ is not on the Billboard Charts

Kanye West

Kanye West appeared pleased to have pushed the envelope, as his recent album Donda 2 was recently excluded by Billboard for being ineligible to chart due to its exclusive release on Stem player.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper posted a photo of himself wearing a black hoodie with the caption, “Donda 2 is not eligible to chart on Billboard because it’s exclusive to Stem player.”

When he heard the news, the Flashing Lights rapper said, “Big win for the kid.” We are no longer able to be counted or judged. We won, we won, we won.”

“We design our own systems.” We set our own price, and yesterday’s price is not today’s price baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa West elaborated.

 

The 16-song set was launched on the hip-hop artist’s own platform on February 23.

He also announced on the Facebook-owned platform that he’d made $1.3 million in sales within a day on the album announcement.

