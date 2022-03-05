Kanye West Discusses ‘Divorce’ in Cryptic Post After Kim Kardashian Is Declared Legally Single

He is expressing himself. Kanye West expressed his feelings about his divorce from Kim Kardashian in a unique and cryptic way.

On Friday, March 4, the 44-year-old Yeezy designer posted an image on Instagram with the word “divorce” in large red letters against a grey background. Though there was no caption on the post, the image was filled with what appeared to be a poem in small, black type in which West compared his split to “full-blown COVID” and “running through a glass wall.”

“Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control / Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow,” the “Flashing Lights” rapper’s post reads. “Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold / Divorce feels like suffocating / Barely breathing.”

West’s cryptic post comes just two days after his estranged wife, 41, was declared legally single and removed the term “West” from all of her social media accounts.

After nearly seven years of marriage, the SKIMS founder — who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with the West — filed for divorce in February 2021. Kardashian slammed the “Gold Digger” rapper last month for his lack of legal action in the midst of their ongoing divorce drama and social media attacks.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via her Instagram Story in February. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Later that month, Kardashian filed additional divorce papers, claiming that “terminating our marital status” would help the Grammy winner “accept that our marital relationship is over.”

The document stated: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Despite telling Hollywood Unlocked on March 1 that he had asked his team to “expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can devote my entire attention to our beautiful children,” West has continued to publicly harass the Selfish author’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Most recently, the “Jesus Walks” rapper sparked outrage when he released a music video for his song “Eazy” in which he buried the Saturday Night Live star, 28, alive.

Despite the drama, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian and Davidson were still going strong. “Kim and Pete are very excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” an insider told People in February. “They’re not allowing it to derail or distract them as a couple.”

Meanwhile, West recently sparked romance rumours with model Chaney Jones, following a brief romance with Julia Fox earlier this year.