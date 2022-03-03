Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Kanye West appears to have confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones on social media, as the rapper posted a new Instagram post implying the same. West re-shared a screenshot of a report claiming Kanye’s new relationship with Jones was going well, adding a heart emoji in captions as he re-shared the same on his own Instagram account.

While Kanye hasn’t officially admitted to being in a relationship with Jones, his recent post has been interpreted by his fans as a response to all of the rumours swirling around him. On Tuesday, the rapper shared a post that included a paparazzi photo of himself and Jones taken together.

While West only used a black heart emoji in the captions, the post received a comment from Jones, who wrote, “My love,” along with a black emoji and a crossed fingers emoji. Chaney also re-shared the same post on her Instagram stories, this time with heart emojis.

Kanye’s post comes just one day after Chaney shared a selfie with him in one of her recent Instagram stories. The duo appears to have gone Instagram official. Kanye’s rumored new relationship follows his recent split from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, with whom he made headlines while attending Paris Fashion Week and later several public appearances. West and Fox met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. Fox had even spoken to Interview magazine about her relationship with West, referring to it as a “redemption story.”