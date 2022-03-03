Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:05 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:05 am
Kanye West

Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kanye West appears to have confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones on social media, as the rapper posted a new Instagram post implying the same. West re-shared a screenshot of a report claiming Kanye’s new relationship with Jones was going well, adding a heart emoji in captions as he re-shared the same on his own Instagram account.

While Kanye hasn’t officially admitted to being in a relationship with Jones, his recent post has been interpreted by his fans as a response to all of the rumours swirling around him. On Tuesday, the rapper shared a post that included a paparazzi photo of himself and Jones taken together.

While West only used a black heart emoji in the captions, the post received a comment from Jones, who wrote, “My love,” along with a black emoji and a crossed fingers emoji. Chaney also re-shared the same post on her Instagram stories, this time with heart emojis.

Kanye’s post comes just one day after Chaney shared a selfie with him in one of her recent Instagram stories. The duo appears to have gone Instagram official. Kanye’s rumored new relationship follows his recent split from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, with whom he made headlines while attending Paris Fashion Week and later several public appearances. West and Fox met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. Fox had even spoken to Interview magazine about her relationship with West, referring to it as a “redemption story.”

Read More

23 mins ago
Robert Pattinson gushes about the'really, really solid' script ahead of the film's release

In a new interview with ET, Robert Pattinson revealed how his closest...
26 mins ago
Julia Fox EXPLAINS Her relationship with Kanye West was the "best thing that could have happened to her."

Julia Fox is finally speaking out about her brief relationship with rapper...
30 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has declared herself 'legally single,' and has dropped West from her surname

Kim Kardashian's request to be recognised legally single while going through divorce...
35 mins ago
Greta Van Fleet Announces Arena Tour for Fall 2022

Greta Van Fleet, the legendary anthemic rock band, has announced a slew...
58 mins ago
Former royal chef reveals the Queen's unusual banana-eating habit and strawberry demand

From Diana's strict no fat and red meat diet to Prince Harry's...
1 hour ago
As he praises courageous Ukrainians, Prince Charles accepts a 'Stop Putin' poster from a young girl

Prince Charles accepted a poster with the words "Stop Putin" from a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Master Changan
15 seconds ago
VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that the Oshan X7 SUV will...
Dua Lipa
5 mins ago
Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band who claims her hit Levitating is a rip-off of their 2017 song

A band has reportedly filed a lawsui 'Well, when we made Levitating,...
Lisa Kudrow
9 mins ago
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the...
Scarlett Johansson
19 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson explains why she was “so protective” of her pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about how she dealt with her pregnancy...
Adsence Ad 300X600