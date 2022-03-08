Kanye West quietly backs Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend Larsa Pippen

Kanye West appears to have thrown social media shade at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian by liking a sexy Instagram photo of Larsa Pippen, with whom Kardashian famously feuded.

In Touch magazine posted the photo of Pippen, 47, in a black corset and see-through lace undies with the caption, “She earned it! #LarsaPippen hit back at rumours that the #RHOM star had a Brazilian buttlift.

West’s like comes just days after Kardashian, 41, “liked” a tweet congratulating her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

That comment, originally shared by filmmaker James Gunn, described Davidson, 28, as “one of the nicest, sweetest guys” who “treats everyone around him with respect.”

Given that she has been dating the “King of Staten Island” star since October 2021, it stands to reason that Kardashian would agree with Gunn’s remarks.

However, West’s “like” comes as a bit of a surprise because Pippen previously blamed the billionaire rapper for the end of her friendship with Kardashian.

The former wife of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen claimed West “brainwashed” the Skims founder and her sisters in November 2020.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person who was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her,’ that kinda had something to do with it,” Pippen previously said on the podcast “Hollywood Raw.”

“I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I got my own s–t.”

Pippen again doubled down on “The Real Housewives of Miami” that West was somehow involved in the end of her friendship with Kardashian.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” the reality star said in a confessional interview that premiered in February.

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

Pippen also appeared to support Kardashian and Davidson in their one-sided social media feud with West.

On Monday’s episode of the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef,” the “RHOM” star expressed her “happiness” for the new couple.

Kardashian and West were legally separated last week, a year after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce in February 2021. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the former couple’s four children.