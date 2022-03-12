Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:58 am
Kanye West salutes the crowd while watching the Los Angeles Lakers with his Kim Kardashian clone girlfriend Chaney Jones.

KANYE West smiled broadly as he posed with his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend at a basketball game.

The Gold Digger rapper, 44, who was recently declared legally single following his divorce from the SKIMS founder, 41, looked overjoyed as he cracked a few jokes courtside.

Kanye was seen chatting with new girl Chaney Jones, 24, as the two stepped out for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game in Los Angeles.

The reality star began dating Chaney shortly after splitting from actress Julia Fox, and he’s reportedly doing so solely to make her “jealous.”

Despite this, they appeared to be in good spirits as they dressed in matching black outfits for their night out.

Despite the fact that the game was held indoors, Chaney accessorised her plunging sports jacket and jeans with huge black sunglasses.

The pair sat close together in the front row and were frequently seen cracking jokes.

Kanye later saluted the massive crowds gathered in the arena.

Their public appearance came just hours after his baby mama Kim made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official.

Kim took to Instagram to share several new photos, one of which showed her getting close to the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

Kim can be seen puckering her lips on a hotel room floor as the comic goes in for a kiss.

Another photo shows the happy couple posing and smiling for the camera.

Fans also noticed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had changed her name on Facebook from the double-barrelled Kim Kardashian-West to her birth name, Kim Kardashian.

MAKING KIM JEALOUS

Despite the fact that Kanye and Chaney have been seen cuddling in public, a source told The Sun that Kanye has been spending his time with Chaney in the hopes of making Kim jealous.

According to the source, “Kanye’s latest relationship with Chaney Jones is not real at all.”

“He chose Chaney because she is a lookalike of Kim; they are almost identical,” the insider continued. He just wanted her on his arm to annoy Kim.

“Kanye has even told friends that the whole thing is a publicity stunt because he knew he’d be photographed with her.”

“In his mind, it will make Kim jealous, despite the fact that Kim has clearly moved on.” Seeing Kim with Pete drives him insane, and this is his way of retaliating.”

Kim is said to be perplexed by her ex’s desire to date women who resemble her.

When Kanye was first seen with Chaney, devoted Kardashian fans dubbed the influencer a “dollar store Kim.””

KIM MOVES ON

According to a source, while Kim is perplexed by her ex’s decision to constantly seek out lookalike girlfriends, she is ultimately “relieved” that he has Chaney to help divert his attention away from Kim.

“Kim has seen photos of Chaney and she thinks Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” the insider continued.

“But if that’s what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she craves or win over Kanye, then so be it.”

“Kim’s current priorities are herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete.”

Kim Kardashian

 

