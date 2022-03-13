Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:18 pm
Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian over North’s TikTok video

Kanye West has unleashed a stinging attack on Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, over their daughter North’s TikTok appearance.

The Donda rapper took to Instagram to express his displeasure with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for defying Kanye’s guidelines by wearing makeup and creating content on the platform.

Kim and North were on the app, showing off their matching goth makeover, when he responded.

He wrote the caption, “I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school.”

“I got a voice and I’m not having this And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

