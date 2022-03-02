Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:59 pm
Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in Donda 2

Kanye West

Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in Donda 2

Kanye West reportedly issued a warning to Pete Davidson about’standing between a man and his kids’ during Kim Kardashian’s divorce proceedings.

The threat is said to have been delivered in a Donda 2 lyric that was shared live during Kanye’s listening party.

According to HollywoodLife, Kanye can be heard rapping “Never take the family picture off the fridge” in one of the songs.

According to fans who attended the live party he also added, “Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”

He also added, “I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit like we don’t get paid enough for this.”

This lyric quickly went viral after Kanye accused Kim Kardashian of putting security between him and his children.

This public feud stems from Kanye’s ongoing grievances against Kim Kardashian for allowing North to use TikTok, as well as his attempts to stymie divorce proceedings.

 

