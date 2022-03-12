Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 08:18 pm
Kanye West unconcerned about Kim Kardashian making it official with Pete Davidson

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 08:18 pm
Kanye West seemed to be unconcerned with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s confirmation of her romance with Pete Davidson, as the US rapper went out on a date with his new lover.

After the US reality TV star took her relationship to social media, Chaney Jones headed to Instagram and made her first post.

The Stronger singer and Chaney can be seen playing basketball together in the photographs that have been making the rounds on the internet.

While Kanye West spends his time with Chaney Jones, Kim Kardashian makes her Instagram debut with Pete Davidson.

Later, Chaney confirmed their visit with a nice photo with Kanye.

The couple may be seen wearing all-black ensembles.

Kim Kardashian, who has been seeing Pete Davidson for a few months, confirmed her relationship with the SNL actor in a series of beautiful Instagram photographs earlier on Saturday.

