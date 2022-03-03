Kanye West wanted to ‘hasten’ his divorce from Kim Kardashian: reports

Kanye West has struggled to distance himself from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but he has finally resolved to get over and done with the squabble as soon as possible.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper requested that his divorce from the SKIMS founder be expedited so that he could focus on his children.

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so that I can devote my full attention to our beautiful children,” he said on Tuesday.

Following the socialite’s request in December, the court on Wednesday declared the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum legally single.