Kanye West will not make it official with Chaney Jones

Kanye West has recently been seen with Kim Kardashian look alike Chaney Jones.

The duo was spotted o numerous occasions laughing and enjoying each other’s company at public events.

However, the speculated couple has not made it official as yet, on the other hand, Kim Kardashian has made it official with Pete Davidson on Instagram with a series of photos.

According to a close source near to Kanye who is now also known as ‘Ye’, claimed that the US rapper has no intentions of making it official with Chaney Jones.

He is obliviously drawn to her for her uncanny resemblance with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but for the time being the duo is currently enjoying each others company and going with the flow.

Previously Ye was dating Julia Fox for a limited time on period and soon lost interest as soon as he discovered Chaney Jones.

This also shows Kanye’s desperation to find an alternative just like Kim.