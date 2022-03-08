Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kanye West Writes Poem About Kim Kardashian’s ‘Suffocating’ Divorce

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:27 pm
Kanye West

Kanye West Writes Poem About Kim Kardashian’s ‘Suffocating’ Divorce

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, posted an original poem on Instagram on Saturday, revealing more about his life since his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

As you may be aware, Ye has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the split since Kim, who filed for divorce from him in February, began dating her now-boyfriend, Pete Davdison, in late October.

In an interview in early November, shortly after Kim and Pete were spotted out together following their joint Saturday Night Live appearance that month, Ye publicly dismissed the divorce, claiming that he’d “never even seen” the legal papers.

He went on to make a series of grand gestures in an attempt to win Kim back despite her new relationship with Pete, including begging her onstage at his December concert to “run right back” to him.

And things have only gotten worse this year, with Ye repeatedly chastising both Pete and Kim for a series of since-deleted Instagram posts. He specifically targeted his ex’s parenting style, slamming her for allowing their eldest daughter, North, 8, to have a TikTok account managed by Kim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Indeed, raising their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — has been a major source of contention throughout their relationship and since their divorce, with the two frequently clashing over their differing parenting styles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim actually called Ye out for “constant attacks” last month in her only statement addressing the issue, after he chastised her for allowing North to use TikTok. “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only causing more pain for everyone,” she wrote.

 

Even as recently as last month, Ye referred to Kim as his “wife” while sharing a series of private messages he’d received from her. In the texts, the beauty mogul expressed concern for Pete’s safety and urged her ex to stop encouraging his fans to “scream” at him in public — this after he’d previously called the actor “Skete,” “trash,” and a “dickhead” online.

The rapper also shared a text message he received from Pete himself, in which the comic seemingly stated that he would not stand in the way of Ye and his children.

Kim was declared “legally single” by a LA court last week after a lengthy battle with Ye, who reportedly refused to sign documents granting her the legal status for months. Hours later, the rapper released a disturbing music video for his song “Eazy” in which a caricature of Ye kidnaps, decapitates, and burys a cartoon version of Pete.

Read More

31 mins ago
When Vicky Kaushal showed his moves on Hasan Raheem’s song ‘Joona’

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Indian actor who has been in a number...
46 mins ago
PICS: Inside Shoaib Malik's fun-filled birthday party

Sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were recently spotted celebrating the...
46 mins ago
Bollywood reacts to Alia Bhatt making Hollywood debut in Netflix’s Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone,...
51 mins ago
Sana Javed’s new photoshoot gets popular on Instagram

Sana Javed is a Pakistani actress who is both talented and beautiful....
56 mins ago
Deepika Padukone reveals one thing that matters more than success

Deepika Padukone talked about the things that make her happy in a...
56 mins ago
Madiha Imam’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Madiha Imam is a Pakistani actress. Madiha delighted her millions of fans...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Camila Cabello
8 mins ago
People are tweeting photos of Camila Cabello’s bare breasts after her wardrobe malfunction on live television, and it’s not okay

Camila Cabello's much-anticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "Bam Bam," was released last...
Dananeer joins Ushna Shah to demand 'personal space' from fans
9 mins ago
Dananeer joins Ushna Shah to demand ‘personal space’ from fans

Ushna Shah and Dananeer Mobeen are using their social media platforms to...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
22 mins ago
Gold rate in Qatar today for, 8th March 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal...
Meesha Shafi celebrates Women’s Day with her new song ‘Rajkumari’
23 mins ago
WATCH: Meesha Shafi celebrates Women’s Day with her new song ‘Rajkumari’

Meesha Shafi marked Women's Day with another new release, Rajkumari (Princess). The...
Adsence Ad 300X600