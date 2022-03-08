Kanye West Writes Poem About Kim Kardashian’s ‘Suffocating’ Divorce

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, posted an original poem on Instagram on Saturday, revealing more about his life since his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

As you may be aware, Ye has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the split since Kim, who filed for divorce from him in February, began dating her now-boyfriend, Pete Davdison, in late October.

In an interview in early November, shortly after Kim and Pete were spotted out together following their joint Saturday Night Live appearance that month, Ye publicly dismissed the divorce, claiming that he’d “never even seen” the legal papers.

He went on to make a series of grand gestures in an attempt to win Kim back despite her new relationship with Pete, including begging her onstage at his December concert to “run right back” to him.

And things have only gotten worse this year, with Ye repeatedly chastising both Pete and Kim for a series of since-deleted Instagram posts. He specifically targeted his ex’s parenting style, slamming her for allowing their eldest daughter, North, 8, to have a TikTok account managed by Kim.

Indeed, raising their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — has been a major source of contention throughout their relationship and since their divorce, with the two frequently clashing over their differing parenting styles.

Kim actually called Ye out for “constant attacks” last month in her only statement addressing the issue, after he chastised her for allowing North to use TikTok. “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only causing more pain for everyone,” she wrote.

Even as recently as last month, Ye referred to Kim as his “wife” while sharing a series of private messages he’d received from her. In the texts, the beauty mogul expressed concern for Pete’s safety and urged her ex to stop encouraging his fans to “scream” at him in public — this after he’d previously called the actor “Skete,” “trash,” and a “dickhead” online.

The rapper also shared a text message he received from Pete himself, in which the comic seemingly stated that he would not stand in the way of Ye and his children.

Kim was declared “legally single” by a LA court last week after a lengthy battle with Ye, who reportedly refused to sign documents granting her the legal status for months. Hours later, the rapper released a disturbing music video for his song “Eazy” in which a caricature of Ye kidnaps, decapitates, and burys a cartoon version of Pete.