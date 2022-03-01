Kareena Kapoor begins March with style, shares BTS video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood star, never fails to dazzle her admirers with her stunning fashion choices.

The Omkara actress has been a leader in the business, from maternity fashions with airy kaftans to elegant sportswear.

Continuing to influence her millions of followers’ fashion choices, the mother of two took to Instagram today to provide a sneak peek at her next work.

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

With her amazing looks and sophisticated fashions, the Jab We Met starlet revealed a behind-the-scenes video from her current collaboration with fashion company Zimmermann and set the internet on fire.