Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma’s son on his birthday with cute photo

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor updated her Instagram account with fresh photos from her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. One of the photos showed her closely clutching her 12-year-old son, who celebrated his birthday on March 12.

Fans replied to the picture with heart emojis and birthday greetings for Kiaan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the birthday boy on Instagram with a sweet message. She also uploaded a picture of Kiaan and her kid Taimur Ali Khan sharing pizza in bed.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kareena wished Kiaan and wrote, “May we always eat pizza in bed…nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy.”

See here:

Kareena acknowledged her affection for Kiaan and referred to him as Taimur’s “big brother” as she shared the request. The adorable snapshot of the cousins has left netizens in awe of the two cuties having a good time.

