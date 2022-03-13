Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:03 pm
Karisma Kapoor embraces Madhuri Dixit in a warm hug

One of the finest films of the 1990s was Dil Toh Pagal Hai. This film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit was one of the most popular at the time. It has left an indelible mark on the hearts of admirers.

Karisma Kapoor used her Instagram account to share a photo with Madhuri, which has brought all of her followers back to the 1990s.

Sharing this pic, Karisma wrote, “Look who I bumped into at the studio my all-time fav MDji #memoriesandmagic.”

Karisma is wearing a multicolored pantsuit in the photo. Her outfit is completed by a jacket and jeans. She wore a golden earring and bangles with her hair left open.

Madhuri Dixit, who is dressed in a light green saree, is hugging her. Both actresses are extremely attractive, and you will be unable to take your gaze away from them.

