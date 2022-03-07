Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:32 pm
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to be seen in a new film ‘Shehzada’

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:32 pm
Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the film Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the film Shehzada. The filming has already begun. The shooting schedule in New Delhi has been concluded.

The lead actor revealed the news on his official social media account. He even posted a photo of him and Kriti together. Both had previously worked in Luka Chuppi. To be clear, Shehzada is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and S Radha Krishna, the producers of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey,’ will produce Shehzada. Manisha Koirala is said to be in the film and will portray a part played by Tabu in the original. The creators are keeping the rest of the information a secret.

In the picture, Kartik can be seen wearing a brown color shirt, and Kriti wearing a white color top, and are happily posing for the selfie. The caption is written as “Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada.”

