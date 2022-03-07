Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to be seen in a new film ‘Shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the film Shehzada

The filming has already begun. The shooting schedule in New Delhi has been concluded.

The lead actor revealed the news on his official social media account. He even posted a photo of him and Kriti together. Both had previously worked in Luka Chuppi. To be clear, Shehzada is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.