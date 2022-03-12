Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:46 pm
Kate Beckinsale, 48, flaunts her toned abs while wearing a black crop top and tartan pyjamas

Kate Beckinsale,

Kate Beckinsale flaunted her toned midriff while filming a fun bedtime video with her beloved Ragdoll cat Clive in tartan pyjamas.

The actress, 48, wore a black crop top and danced around in the amusing clip, which was posted on Instagram on Friday night, while her dog sat amused on her bathroom sink in blue pinstripe loungewear.

Kate showed off her fit physique in the clip as she gazed at her reflection in the mirror.Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Clive has been seen as both a brave Viking and a stylish Parisian.

Kate is a big animal lover, and she has another cat named Willow and a Pomeranian named Myf.

Kate shared the infamous photos of Clive on her head last year after being accused of photoshopping her photos.

Kate Beckinsale

 

