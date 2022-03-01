Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate St David’s Day by petting goats on a Welsh farm

On a day trip to Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pet goats at a farm.

Later, the couple went to Abergavenny Market to learn firsthand about the importance of local suppliers, and Kate changed out of her flat boots and casual jacket for heels and a smart coat.

They also encountered crowds gathered at the market to catch a glimpse of them.

William and Kate are in Wales on St David’s Day to celebrate the people and culture of the country, and they appeared to be dressed down and casual on their first stop of the day.

The couple visited Pant Farm near Abergavenny this morning, where Gary and Jess Yeomans produce milk from dairy goats that is used by a local cheese maker.

They pet the goats there, with one biting William’s hand and another chewing Kate’s coat.

Representatives from the wider farming sector met with William and Kate to discuss the importance of agriculture to the local economy.

Later, they’ll roll up their sleeves and help young people at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre, make Welsh cakes for tea.

Blaenavon, like many South Wales valley towns, has had to overcome economic hardship in the last 30 years – and the Hwb aims to help the next generation reach its full potential by providing a learning space and supporting vulnerable young people.

The duke and duchess will also take advantage of the occasion to “plant a tree for the Jubilee” in Blaenavon as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative created to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

William and Kate’s trip to Wales comes just hours after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked them.

On Saturday, the couple issued a rare personal message in which they stated their support for the Ukrainian people as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

“In October 2020, we had the honour of meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” they wrote.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”