Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘not forget’ treatment by Meghan Markle

KATE MIDDLETON will ‘not forget’ how Meghan Markle treated her previously ahead of what could be a ‘awkward’ reunion at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may visit the United Kingdom in the summer to take part in the anticipated event’s celebrations.

However, a happy family reunion may not be in the cards, according to royal author and Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, who believes the Duchess of Cambridge will never forget how she was treated by Ms Markle.

This is about Meghan’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, in which she claimed the Duchess made her cry.

“The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan,” Ms Seward told the Mirror. She has to because it’s part of her job. Her private feelings must remain private. Kate, on the other hand, will never forget how Meghan treated her.

“But she understands that there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the potential to be repaired.”