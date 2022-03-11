Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:20 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘not forget’ treatment by Meghan Markle

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:20 am
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘not forget’ treatment by Meghan Markle

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KATE MIDDLETON will ‘not forget’ how Meghan Markle treated her previously ahead of what could be a ‘awkward’ reunion at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may visit the United Kingdom in the summer to take part in the anticipated event’s celebrations.

However, a happy family reunion may not be in the cards, according to royal author and Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, who believes the Duchess of Cambridge will never forget how she was treated by Ms Markle.

This is about Meghan’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, in which she claimed the Duchess made her cry.

“The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan,” Ms Seward told the Mirror. She has to because it’s part of her job. Her private feelings must remain private. Kate, on the other hand, will never forget how Meghan treated her.

“But she understands that there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the potential to be repaired.”

 

Read More

10 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan's massive political intervention in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed the UK and global governments...
15 mins ago
Meghan and Sophie are 'uncomfortable in each other's company.'

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessexes' interaction...
18 mins ago
Meghan Markle's wedding photo was discovered at Charles and Camilla's home

A WEDDING PHOTO OF MEGHAN MARKLE hangs prominently in Charles and Camilla's...
27 mins ago
Entertainment News Highlights March 11: Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers, Celebrities show support for her

Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers...
35 mins ago
Suki Waterhouse shows off her toned abs while posing in a band T-shirt

The 30-year-old model wore a grey band print t-shirt with black leggings,...
42 mins ago
Bella Hadid shows off her toned midriff in a cropped white shirt beneath a pink plaid jacket

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she exited the Burberry show at Central...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen
3 mins ago
Queen only takes calls from two people. Who are they?

As the monarchy's head, you'd think The Queen would have to be...
Royal Family
5 mins ago
Could Lilibet be the answer to solving royal rifts?

According to royal author Brian Hoey, rifts between Her Majesty and The...
Prince Harry
8 mins ago
Prince Harry’s’surprising remark’ on Kate and Will’s wedding day

Kate Middleton's maid of honour was her sister Pippa, and Prince William's...
Prince Harry
10 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan’s massive political intervention in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed the UK and global governments...
Adsence Ad 300X600