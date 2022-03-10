Kate Middleton and William pay a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, hoping to do more to help but feeling ‘useless.’

Kate and William paid a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in the hopes of doing more to help the situation in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and throughout Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers to learn about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received, and the challenges they continue to face in getting material aid where it is most needed.

The royal couple was also invited to assist with the sorting and packaging of donated items.

“It’s very strange to see this in Europe,” Prince William, 39, said at the centre. We’re all rooting for you.”

“We feel so useless,” he said, adding that he hoped to do more to help.”