Kate Middleton bullied in her teens due to her skin condition

Kate Middleton was reportedly “miserable” in her teens as the Duchess of Cambridge was bullied because of her looks.

As per the Duchess’s friend Jessica Hay, Kate suffered from eczema during her teens and was badly bullied for it during her two years at Downe House Girls’ Boarding School from the age of 13.

Speaking to Celeb Now, Hay shared that the bullying made Kate very “self-conscious” about herself and would be left “miserable” in the aftermath of the bullying.

She said: “It didn’t help that she was so tall and self-conscious about her eczema.”

She said: “Everyone wanted to be the best, the fittest, the prettiest.

“I think Kate was miserable from the start.”