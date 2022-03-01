Kate Middleton discusses what she wishes she had known before becoming a mother

Even if you are the Duchess of Cambridge, there is no instruction manual that can fully prepare you for what it is like to be a new parent.

There are numerous significant changes to adjust to, skills to learn, and obstacles to overcome.

However, there is one thing Kate wishes she had known before having Prince George in 2013.

During a surprise visit to Citizens UK’s Southwark-based community parental support project PACT, which was founded in 2014, Kate discussed how the organization’s ‘Parent University’ courses for expectant mothers could have helped her when she was a new mother.

Kate opened up about her own experience of parenthood after hearing from PACT’s Josephine Namusisi-Riley and health visitor Simonette Guerra, who teaches the importance of early years, including brain and language development and play.

She said: “As a new mum I would have liked that. I think I would have learned a lot. The importance of play.”

She continued: “What’s so fantastic is seeing the amazing work that’s going on here. That support you’re providing is amazing. The science backs it up.” Kate spoke candidly about parenting and childbirth on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

When asked if she feels ‘mum guilt’, Kate admitted: “Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying. “Yep – all the time, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?’ “It’s a constant challenge – you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

She also says she sometimes feels guilty about the parenting decisions she makes. She said: “[You’re] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.” Explaining how she deals with the guilt, she added: “The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.