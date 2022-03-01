Kate Middleton discusses what she wishes she had known before becoming a mother
Even if you are the Duchess of Cambridge, there is no instruction manual that can fully prepare you for what it is like to be a new parent.
There are numerous significant changes to adjust to, skills to learn, and obstacles to overcome.
However, there is one thing Kate wishes she had known before having Prince George in 2013.
During a surprise visit to Citizens UK’s Southwark-based community parental support project PACT, which was founded in 2014, Kate discussed how the organization’s ‘Parent University’ courses for expectant mothers could have helped her when she was a new mother.
Kate opened up about her own experience of parenthood after hearing from PACT’s Josephine Namusisi-Riley and health visitor Simonette Guerra, who teaches the importance of early years, including brain and language development and play.
She said: “As a new mum I would have liked that. I think I would have learned a lot. The importance of play.”
“So yeah – it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it’s not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days – and you can dilute that with others who aren’t on that particular day struggling.
“I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible.”
