Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:08 pm
Kate Middleton is honoured by her brother on International Women’s Day

International Women's Day.

James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, has honoured his elder sister on International Women’s Day.

James Middleton took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the ‘incredible’ women in his life, including his wife, mother, sisters, friends, colleagues, and many more.

He shared a photo of his wife, Alizée Thevenet, bottle-feeding a goat while holding two of their dogs.

“Celebrating International Women’s Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman’s best friend as well,” James Middleton said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

“I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day.

“Happy International Women’s day,” he concluded.

 

