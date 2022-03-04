Kate Middleton is more relaxed’ and less fussy. Prince William is on his own in Denmark

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton appeared more relaxed and confident during her recent solo trip to Denmark.

The Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Copenhagen without her husband for a two-day visit, and one of the highlights of the trip was sliding down a large slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, Kate “really came out of herself” during the trip.

“Kate seemed more relaxed without William, who can be a bit fussy when he’s on royal jobs,” he said on The Royal Beast.

“I’m not sure she would have gone down that slide if he hadn’t been there.” She was in fine form, all smiles and self-assurance. She’s probably more confident than when she’s with William.

“She was very articulate. When she was there, I thought she really let loose… She didn’t need to bring up William.