Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:43 am
Kate Middleton is trying hard to be like Princess Diana

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton bullied in her teens due to her skin condition

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, supporters have retaliated after a royal author urged her to quit “trying to emulate Diana.”

Kate’s birthday photographs from earlier this year were likened to Diana’s by the royal expert.

Angela Levin, a royal novelist, urged the Duchess of Cambridge to “be yourself” on social media.

“I think Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge should continue to being herself,” she tweeted to her 33k Twitter followers.

She doesn’t have to pretend to be anybody else, not even Diana. She’s fantastic just the way she is.

“The assertions were quickly rebutted by royal enthusiasts, with one royal fan remarking, “There’s no similarity.” If the royal family sees Catherine as the monarchy’s future female face, it’s a good sign.

