Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:53 pm
Kate Middleton may become a strain’ on Prince William: report

Kate Middleton

Once new roles are established, royal experts fear Kate Middleton will be viewed as a strain on Prince William. During an interview with a royal source, royal commentator Dan Wootton mentioned this possibility.

Once new roles are established, royal experts fear Kate Middleton will be viewed as a strain on Prince William.

During an interview with a royal source, royal commentator Dan Wootton mentioned this possibility.

According to MailOnline the source claimed, “What will happen is that when the couple go on visits abroad it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own.”

“They’ll go to the same country, but she’ll go her way and he’ll go his,” they further admitted.

Thus there is a possibility that, “That can have its difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs.”

“And that’s what happened with Charles and Diana. William will be seen as the boring bloke in the blue suit.”

